Vogt went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Vogt provided some late fireworks for the Giants when he deposited a low-and-in fastball from Greg Holland into McCovey Cove at Oracle Park. It was the veteran backstop's second homer of the season, and he now boasts a .277/.349/.500 slash line over 106 plate appearances as Buster Posey's backup.

