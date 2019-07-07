Vogt has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion following Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear as to when Vogt suffered the injury, but he did go for precautionary X-rays, which came back negative. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, though he will have the next four days off to recover before Friday's series opener in Milwaukee.

