Vogt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and four RBI in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Vogt drove in four of his team's five runs for the game, smacking a two-run single in the first inning before adding a two-run homer in the fifth. The veteran only has 215 at-bats this season, but he's done well with them, posting a .274/.326/.516 slash line with nine homers, 21 doubles, a pair of triples and 35 RBI.