Vogt started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Vogt made his first start in the outfield since 2016, and just his third overall dating back to 2014. With Buster Posey back from the concussion injured list, manager Bruce Bochy is trying to find unique ways to get his backup catcher's bat in the lineup more often. This doesn't appear to be a platoon situation of any sort, but the occasional start in left in addition to usual backup duties could get Vogt in the lineup enough to at least get on the radar in deeper two-catcher formats.

