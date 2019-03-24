Vogt was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move comes as no surprise as Vogt has been eased into action behind the plate as he returns from shoulder surgery last May. The 34-year-old has been catching in minor-league games and should continue to ramp up his defensive workload at Triple-A.

