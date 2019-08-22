Vogt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and another RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Vogt crushed a 416-foot, two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one, then added an RBI single in the seventh. Unfortunately, the Giants still came up short in the end. Through 74 games this season, the 34-year-old catcher is hitting .283/.340/.527 with seven home runs and 20 doubles.