Vogt went 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs, and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

The two triples represented 18 percent of Vogt's career output in that category. He now has a strong .794 OPS on the season, though he's unlikely to carve out a large role behind the plate in San Francisco while Buster Posey remains healthy.

