Vogt went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Vogt tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run homer off Drew Smyly in the sixth inning. He also hit a double in the fourth. Through 67 games this season, the 34-year-old catcher is batting .284/.348/.537 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 22 RBI.