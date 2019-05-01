Vogt relayed that the Giants informed him he would be called up from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.

Vogt will be back in the big leagues for the first time since mid-May of last season after facing a long road back in his recovery from shoulder surgery. Over his 17 games at Sacramento this season, Vogt fared well at the plate with an .889 OPS in 72 plate appearances, but perhaps more importantly, he experienced no ill effects while playing behind the plate and at first base and left field. It's unclear who the Giants will remove from the 40-man and active rosters to clear room for Vogt.