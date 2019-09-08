Vogt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of singles in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

The steal was Vogt's first since 2014 when he played with the Athletics. He had been caught stealing on his previous four attempts. Vogt was also one of two players to record multiple hits in the low-scoring contest, the other being Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Vogt is now hitting .270/.323/.502 over 211 at-bats this season.