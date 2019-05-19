Vogt will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vogt benefited from a workload spike when Buster Posey was sidelined with a concussion, but the 34-year-old transitioned back into a reserve role when Posey was activated this weekend. Posey will get a routine maintenance day Sunday after back-to-back starts, allowing Vogt to rejoin the lineup in the series finale.