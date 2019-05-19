Giants' Stephen Vogt: Re-enters lineup
Vogt will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Vogt benefited from a workload spike when Buster Posey was sidelined with a concussion, but the 34-year-old transitioned back into a reserve role when Posey was activated this weekend. Posey will get a routine maintenance day Sunday after back-to-back starts, allowing Vogt to rejoin the lineup in the series finale.
More News
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Sitting for Wednesday's game•
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Resting in series finale•
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Set to replace Posey as top catcher•
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Batting third in first start•
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Strong debut Friday•
-
Giants' Stephen Vogt: Summoned to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...