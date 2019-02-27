Giants' Stephen Vogt: Ready for spring debut
Vogt (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Brewers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The Giants will ease Vogt into action after he missed the entire 2018 season due to a shoulder injury, deploying him as designated hitter in his first game of spring. It's still unclear when the veteran will be cleared to start at catcher. Once fully healthy, Vogt will compete with Aramis Garcia, Cameron Rupp and Rene Rivera for the backup catching gig behind Buster Posey.
