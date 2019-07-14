Vogt (knee) is starting at catcher and batting second Sunday versus the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Vogt suffered the knee bruise in the first-half finale last Sunday, but he had an RBI single in a pinch-hit appearance Saturday and is good to rejoin the lineup. The 34-year-old has been a solid backup option behind the plate for the Giants with a .260/.325/.462 slash line in 44 games.