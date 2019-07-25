Vogt went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Vogt was one of the few bright spots for the Giants', recording multiple extra-base hits for the third time in his last five starts. He won't earn regular playing time behind the dish with Buster Posey healthy, but he has quietly hit .275/.345/.527 across 148 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories