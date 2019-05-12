Vogt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vogt will take a seat after starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series and reaching base four times between the contests. Erik Kratz will start at catcher Sunday, but Vogt should act as the Giants' primary option at the position until Buster Posey (concussion) is activated from the 7-day injured list.