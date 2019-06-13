Vogt will resume a backup catcher role with the return of Buster Posey (hamstring) Wednesday.

Vogt was the primary catcher during Posey's brief IL stint, going 4-for-18 with a pair of doubles over five starts. The veteran's platoon mate, Aramis Garcia, was optioned back to Triple-A, leaving Vogt as the lone backup to Posey moving forward.

