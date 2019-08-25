Vogt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

Vogt's long ball capped an eight-run eighth inning for the Giants that propelled them to the victory. Vogt has accumulated eight homers, 28 RBI and 22 runs scored across 189 at-bats this season, splitting time behind the dish with Buster Posey. Vogt has gone yard in each of his last two starts.

