Vogt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Though he'll sit out the series finale at Coors Field, Vogt's fantasy outlook improved earlier in day, when the Giants placed top catcher Buster Posey (concussion) on the 7-day injured list. With Posey out of the picture for at least the next week, Vogt should draw regular starts against right-handed pitching. The newly recalled Aramis Garcia should occupy the short end of a platoon behind the plate, with his first start coming Thursday with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for Colorado.