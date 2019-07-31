Giants' Stephen Vogt: Smacks fifth homer
Vogt hit a pinch-hit home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.
Vogt teamed up with Brandon Belt to deliver a pair of pinch-hit homers off of Nick Pivetta in the eighth inning, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Phillies' four-run cushion. The 34-year-old is enjoying a career-best .281/.357/.548 slash line with five homers and 20 RBI over 170 plate appearances. Despite the strong results, Vogt isn't seeing enough playing time stuck behind Buster Posey on the depth chart to generate fantasy appeal outside of deep, two-catcher formats.
