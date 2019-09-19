Giants' Stephen Vogt: Smacks two-run homer
Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Vogt took Jhoulys Chacin deep in the first inning for this 10th home run of the season. That was the highlight of his big performance, though he added additional RBI with a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice later in the game. While he's gotten more consistent at-bats with the injury to Buster Posey (back) and availability of the designated hitter, Posey is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, the same day the Giants will wrap up interleague play. The end result could mean less consistent playing time for Vogt to close the campaign.
