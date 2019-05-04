Vogt came off the bench and went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a trio of runs scored in Friday's 12-11 win over the Reds.

Buster Posey started Friday's contest, but when the game appeared to have fallen out of reach, he was removed in favor of Vogt. The veteran backup did not disappoint in his first game as a Giant -- the team he rooted for his entire life -- reaching base in all three of his plate appearances and delivering a game-tying solo home run off Rasiel Iglesias to send the game into extras. Vogt is occupying the Giants' backup role while Erik Kratz (hamstring) mends on the IL, but the former may hang on to the job considering he has nearly matched Kratz's entire output this season in just one game.