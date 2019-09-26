Vogt went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Vogt caught the Rockies napping with a steal in the second inning, and he tested his luck again (successfully) in the seventh. The slow-moving catcher doubled his career steal total in just one night. Fantasy owners should enjoy the unexpected surprise, as the 34-year-old may not provide many more -- if any -- stolen bags from here on out. What Vogt can be relied upon for is his solid bat (.264/.311/.492 with 10 homers) as a backup catcher.