Giants' Stephen Vogt: Surprises with two steals
Vogt went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.
Vogt caught the Rockies napping with a steal in the second inning, and he tested his luck again (successfully) in the seventh. The slow-moving catcher doubled his career steal total in just one night. Fantasy owners should enjoy the unexpected surprise, as the 34-year-old may not provide many more -- if any -- stolen bags from here on out. What Vogt can be relied upon for is his solid bat (.264/.311/.492 with 10 homers) as a backup catcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...