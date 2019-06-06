Giants' Stephen Vogt: Taking over for Posey
Vogt has taken over as the Giants' primary catcher with Buster Posey (hamstring) sidelined.
Vogt gave way to Aramis Garcia with a southpaw on the mound Wednesday, but the veteran started the Giants' previous two contests (both against righties) and went 3-for-7 with a pair of doubles, two walks and a pair of RBI. The 34-year-old is an offensive-minded backstop who can be a bit streaky at the plate. Based on his recent production, those in deep two-catcher formats as well as those who play daily fantasy may want to take a look at Vogt while Posey is out of action.
