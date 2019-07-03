Duggar (back) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Duggar hit safely in all three of his rehab games with Sacramento, but apparently the Giants are content with their current outfield options, so Duggar will have to bide his time for a while yet. The 25-year-old has struck out at a 28.8 percent clip and has been below-replacement level overall in his 67 games with the big club this season, so this move is justified.