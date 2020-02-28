Duggar altered his stance in the offseason, reverting to a stance he hadn't used since high school in an attempt to get his bat going at the big-league level, Mark W. Sanchez of 104.5 KNBR reports.

Duggar opened last season as the Giants' starting center fielder but didn't do much with the job before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in August. He's now played 114 games in the big leagues and owns a poor .241/.286/.358 slash line with just six homers. He doesn't have much to offer fantasy owners outside of particularly deep leagues, where his playing time should at least make him relevant. He lines up as the primary center fielder again this season, though Jaylin Davis could steal at-bats.