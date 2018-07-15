Duggar went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

Duggar continues to take advantage of his opportunity for playing time at the major-league level, as he now has at least one hit in all five games since entering the Giants' lineup on July 8. He also has five extra-base hits -- all doubles -- aiding him to four RBI and six runs scored in just 25 at-bats. This stretch should help him maintain his role as the team's leadoff hitter to begin post All-Star break action, though he is likely to sit when the Giants draw a matchup against a left-handed pitcher.