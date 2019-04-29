Duggar (wrist) will be available off the bench Monday night and is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Duggar will be held out of the starting nine Monday evening, skipper Bruce Bochy noted that Duggar is feeling much better. He'll be ready to pinch hit if called upon in the series opener and should be back in right field Tuesday, barring any setbacks.