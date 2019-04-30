Duggar (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting eighth Tuesday against the Dodgers.

He missed a few games with a wrist injury, but his return seemed imminent after he appeared off the bench in Monday's game. Duggar led off for most of the season, but now finds himself in the bottom third of the lineup due to an uninspiring .229/.272/.371 slash line and 34:6 K:BB through 114 plate appearances.