Giants' Steven Duggar: Back in big leagues
Duggar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
Dugger spent most of the early part of the season in San Francisco, posting a disappointing .234/.277/.343 slash line in 67 games. He appears to have sorted things out in 23 games with Sacramento, hitting .337/.461/.542. It's unclear if he'll slide right into a starting role or if he'll be stuck with a bench spot. Tyler Austin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, removing one competitor for starts.
More News
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Could begin rehab assignment soon•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Takes dry swings•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Heads to injured list•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Remains out Thursday•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Scratched with lower-back tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...