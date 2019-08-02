Duggar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Dugger spent most of the early part of the season in San Francisco, posting a disappointing .234/.277/.343 slash line in 67 games. He appears to have sorted things out in 23 games with Sacramento, hitting .337/.461/.542. It's unclear if he'll slide right into a starting role or if he'll be stuck with a bench spot. Tyler Austin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, removing one competitor for starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories