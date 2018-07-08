Giants' Steven Duggar: Batting leadoff in MLB debut
Duggar will bat leadoff and draw the start in center field Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Duggar had an opportunity to lock down a roster spot this spring, but after a tough month of March at the plate, was ultimately sent to the minors. He recently began heating up for Triple-A Sacramento, posting a .874 OPS in the June and getting the promotion just over a week into July. Though Gorkys Hernandez is expected to be the primary center fielder, there's a chance Hernandez could see more reps in left field (as is the case Sunday), which would open the door for Duggar to gain more playing time if he sees early success.
