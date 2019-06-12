Duggar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Duggar's blast with a man aboard in the fourth inning came off a Chris Paddack changeup. It was his first home run since April 17 -- a span of 149 at-bats. Duggar is now slashing .236/.279/.354 on the season.

