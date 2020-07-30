Duggar was recalled by the Giants on Thursday.
Duggar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in March, but he'll return to the active roster Thursday after Jaylin Davis and Joe McCarthy were optioned in corresponding moves. Their removal from the 30-man roster will certainly open up some playing time in the outfield, but it's unclear whether Duggar will carve out a consistent role similar to the one he had in 2019 when he was healthy. The 26-year-old hit .234/.278/.341 with four home runs and 28 RBI with 78 strikeouts over 73 games with the Giants last year.