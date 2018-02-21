Giants' Steven Duggar: Contending for roster spot over spring training
Duggar could earn the starting spot as San Francisco's center fielder over the course of spring training, Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News reports.
Duggar has yet to appear in the majors since being drafted in 2015. Despite this, he'll have plenty of chances to leave spring training as a member of the big club. While the Giants signed Austin Jackson over the offseason, the tentative plan is to use him against left-handed pitching, leaving the strong side of the platoon open to Duggar. Duggar missed most of the 2017 season to hip and elbow injuries, which resulted in him playing in just 44 games. However, he had a solid performance during the Arizona Fall League, as he hit .263/.367/.421 over 20 games.
