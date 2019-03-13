Duggar went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's spring victory over the Brewers.

Duggar continues to lead off against opposing righties, which could foreshadow his role for the regular season. The 25-year-old's shoulder is at full strength -- even if the club has asked him not to dive during exhibition games -- and he appears to be the safest bet to begin the year as the club's starting center fielder, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. The jury is still out on how Duggar's bat will play in the majors (.255/.303/.390 in 41 games last year), but a regular spot atop the lineup should boost his run and steal potential.