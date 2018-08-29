Manager Bruce Bochy said Duggar (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI and could be headed to the disabled list, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Duggar said that his shoulder popped out when he dove back to second base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks, though he popped it back in and eventually scored the game-winning run. Gorkys Hernandez is expected to start in center field Wednesday.