Giants' Steven Duggar: Could begin rehab assignment soon
Duggar (back) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Duggar took dry swings Monday, his first action since hitting the injured list on June 21. With his back still feeling well, he'll begin a rehab assignment in short order. Though that's positive, his time rehabbing in the minor leagues means he will spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, as he first becomes eligible for activation on June 29.
