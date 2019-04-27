Duggar (wrist) hopes to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Yankees, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar jammed his wrist in the outfield Friday and is out of the lineup Saturday, but he appears to have avoided any serious damage as X-rays came back negative. Tyler Austin, Kevin Pillar and Gerardo Parra are manning the outfield from left to right for the Giants in his absence.