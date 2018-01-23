Duggar could occupy the strong side of a center field platoon for the Giants this season, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The Giants signed Austin Jackson to a two-year deal earlier this week, but Olney says he will be mostly limited to starts against lefties. Duggar doesn't seem quite ready to be thrust into such a prominent big-league role, as he has only played 13 games at Triple-A and 60 games at Double-A. However, Duggar impressed in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .263/.367/.421 with three home runs and nine steals on 10 attempts in 20 games. Duggar is a legitimate prospect, and the chance that he spends most or all of 2018 in the big leagues makes him a viable target in deeper single-season leagues. He doesn't project to hit for much power, but he could develop into a high-OBP, 20-steal leadoff hitter.