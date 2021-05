Duggar went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Duggar did the majority of his damage in the third inning when he took Michael Feliz deep with the bases loaded. It was his second home run of the season in 47 plate appearances. Given the Giants' outfield depth, it's unlikely Duggar will see a significant increase in playing time without an injury to one of the team's starters.