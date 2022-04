Duggar has been diagnosed with a left oblique injury after exiting Thursday's game against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar suffered his injury following a swing in Thursday's matchup, and it's not yet clear whether he'll require a stint on the injured list. If he's slated to miss additional time, Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubon should see the bulk of the playing time in center field.