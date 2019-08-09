Duggar (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday, effectively ending his season, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Duggar was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder strain, though the Giants have since elected to shut him down for the season by moving him to the 60-day IL. He slashed .234/.278/.341 with four homers and 28 RBI over 73 games in 2019.