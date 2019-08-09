Giants' Steven Duggar: Done for season
Duggar (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday, effectively ending his season, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Duggar was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder strain, though the Giants have since elected to shut him down for the season by moving him to the 60-day IL. He slashed .234/.278/.341 with four homers and 28 RBI over 73 games in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...