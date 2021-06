Duggar went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Angels.

Duggar delivered all three of his RBI in extra innings, first with an RBI double in the 12th inning. One frame later, he recorded a two-RBI single to ensure a win for the Giants. Duggar now has eight RBI in his last eight starts, aided by six extra-base hits. For the season, he's now hitting .325/.385/.577 with six home runs, 25 runs scored, 22 RBI and five stolen bases across 135 plate appearances.