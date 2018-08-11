Duggar went 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Friday's 13-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Duggar doubled and drove in two for the second consecutive game, bringing his totals in both categories up to eight (doubles) and 12 (RBI) respectively. The 24-year-old's .258/.316/.382 overall slash line still leaves much to be desired from a fantasy standpoint, but he should maintain regular playing time in center as the Giants' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.