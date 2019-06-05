Duggar went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Giants' 9-3 win over the Mets in 10 innings.

Duggar plated one of the Giants' two runs in the fourth inning on a base hit and drove home another run on one of San Francisco's three doubles in the top of the 10th. The outfielder has stepped up his production lately with a .300 average over his last eight starts, but he still only looks like a deeper mixed-league or NL-only option at this point. He hasn't shown much power (three home runs), speed (one steal in five attempts) or on-base skills (.288 OBP) this season and isn't helped by being tied to one of the majors' worst offenses.