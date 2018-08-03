Duggar started in center field and batted eighth Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a win over Arizona.

Duggar had been deployed atop the lienup following his big-league promotion last month, but he has recently been dropped to eighth in the order with Andrew McCutchen taking over as the Giants' primary leadoff option. The lineup demotion hurts the rookie's potential for counting stats, but his status as the club's starting center fielder remains in tact. Duggar is slashing .258/.324/.348 with no homers and two steals through 18 games this year.