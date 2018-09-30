Manager Bruce Bochy said that he currently views Duggar (shoulder) as the Giants' 2019 Opening Day center fielder, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Duggar injured his shoulder in late August and wound up undergoing surgery in early September. Before the injury, the 24-year-old slashed .255/.303/.390 in 152 plate appearances at the major-league level. He also stole five bases in that span. This vote of confidence is certainly a good sign, though he'll need to prove his health before he can claim the starting gig during spring training in 2019.