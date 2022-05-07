site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-steven-duggar-exits-virus-protocol | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Steven Duggar: Exits virus protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duggar (oblique) has exit the COVID-19 protocol, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Duggar can now resume his rehabilitation for a left oblique strain that has kept him off the field since April 21. He remains on the 60-day injured list and won't be back before late June.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read