Duggar was removed from Wednesday's game against the Nationals with an apparent shoulder injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar made a diving catch in the fourth inning that saved a couple of runs but appeared to injure his shoulder in the process. The outfielder was subsequently replaced by Austin Slater in right field prior to the start of the next inning. It's worth noting that Duggar underwent surgery on the same shoulder last September.