Giants' Steven Duggar: Expected to be Opening Day starter
Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Steven Duggar to be the Giants Opening Day center fielder, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Duggar has served as the Giants' leadoff hitter for much of spring training and now appears to have playing time locked in to start the season. He's played well this spring, going 11-for-33 with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases. In 41 games last season, Duggar hit just .255/.303/.390 with the Giants.
