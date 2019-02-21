Giants' Steven Duggar: Eyes March 1 return to games
Duggar (shoulder) is expected to be cleared to swing freely by Saturday and return to game action the following week, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Duggar underwent shoulder surgery back in September, and though he was deemed fully healthy entering spring training, the Giants still want to take some precautions before putting him back into game action. The plan is for him to return March 1, though reports suggest it could be earlier if things go well. Once he's back in spring games, the 25-year-old figures to have a pretty normal spring training as he gears up to be the likely everyday center fielder for the Giants this season.
